MP Congress leader, close aide of Digvijaya Singh, joins BJP in presence of Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Sumer Singh is considered as a family member of Digvijaya Singh. Along with Sumer Singh, a number of his supporters including his son Dhananjay Singh, also joined the saffron party.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Bhopal Updated on: February 07, 2024 23:25 IST
MP Congress leader joins BJP, Sumer Singh, Digvijaya Singh close aide, Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image Source : INDIA TV Congress leader Sumer Singh joined the BJP in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Congress Party got yet another setback ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sumer Singh, a prominent leader within the Madhya Pradesh Congress and known for his close association with former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, made a notable shift in allegiance by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. 

Along with Sumer Singh, a number of his supporters including his son Dhananjay Singh, also joined the saffron party. The Congress members joined the BJP in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who switched to the BJP in 2020. 

During Digvijaya Singh’s tenure as the CM, Sumer Singh was appointed as a member of the state Public Service Commission (PSC). He is considered as a family member of Digvijaya Singh, Congress sources said. Sumer Singh was also elected as the district panchayat president of Guna from Congress during the period 2010-15. 

Jabalpur's Congress Mayor joins BJP

Earlier in the day, Jabalpur Mayor and Congress leader Jagat Bahadur Singh joined the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh along with several other local members of his outfit.

Singh and other Congress leaders took membership of the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and its MP unit president VD Sharma at the state party headquarters in Bhopal, a party spokesman said.

Dindori's district panchayat president Rudesh Paraste and vice-president Anju Jitendra Beohar, Singrauli's district panchayat vice-president Archana Singh, among others, also took membership of the saffron party, he said.

ALSO READ: Jayant Chaudhary's RLD likely to join hands with BJP in UP in another jolt to I.N.D.I.A bloc: Sources

