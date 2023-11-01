Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Over Rs 200 crore in assets seized as MP polls approach

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan addresses a press conference.

Since the imposition of the model code of conduct in Madhya Pradesh on October 9, as the state gears up for the upcoming elections, enforcement agencies have taken swift action to seize illegal items. This includes cash amounting to over Rs 25 crore and an array of contraband such as liquor, narcotics, jewelry, and various other items with a cumulative worth exceeding Rs 200 crore, according to a state official's statement on Wednesday.

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan reported that the enforcement agencies in the state have been actively working to uphold the code of conduct established for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. Their collective efforts have led to the confiscation of illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, cash, precious metals, gold, silver, jewelry, and other items worth more than Rs 226 crore. The joint operation, which involves the Flying Surveillance Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST), and the police, has been relentless in its pursuit.

Rajan stated, "Since October 9, these combined teams have successfully seized Rs 25.05 crore in cash, 19.57 lakh liters of illegal liquor valued at Rs 36.99 crore, narcotic substances amounting to Rs 11.70 crore, and precious metals including gold and silver valued at Rs 75.06 crore. Furthermore, they have seized other materials worth Rs 77.31 crore during their operations."

The ongoing elections for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly have seen 3,832 candidates filing a total of 4,359 nominations. The nomination process commenced on October 21 and concluded on October 30. After scrutiny on October 31, 2,916 nomination papers were deemed valid. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until November 2, Rajan noted.

Polling is scheduled for November 17, with the counting of votes set to take place on December 3.

