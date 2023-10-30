Madhya Pradesh polls: Kailash Vijayvargiya files nomination, says BJP to form govt with two-third majority

Follow us on Image Source : X BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday filed a nomination from the Indore-1 assembly constituency for the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh and expressed confidence that the ruling party will retain power with a two-third majority in the state.

Kailash Vijayvargiya is contesting against Congress leader Sanjay Shukla in the Indore-1 constituency for the assembly elections scheduled on November 17.

'PM Modi and BJP do what they say'

The BJP national general secretary also posted pictures on his X handle of filing the nomination papers at the District Election Office. "Today, with the blessings of Lord Mahadev, I filed my nomination papers as the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Indore Metropolitan Assembly constituency, Ward 1, at the district election office. I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant me the strength to bring happiness and prosperity to the lives of every member of my extended family in Indore. Jai Shri Mahakal," he said in a X post.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the BJP leader said that the people have trust in BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Not only this, we will win all 9 seats in Indore. We will form the Government in Madhya Pradesh with a 2/3rd majority; we will win more than 160 seats. There is an undercurrent of development by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and trust in the leadership of PM Modi. The PM and BJP do what they say. The development works done by the double-engine government in Madhya Pradesh can be clearly seen...So people's trust is in BJP and PM Modi," said Vijayvargiya.

'Party will give me some bigger role'

Earlier, Vijayvargiya had said that he has not just come to become an MLA adding the party will give him some bigger role. "Let me assure you that the BJP is going to form the government again... I have not come just to become an MLA... the party will give me some bigger role and when I would be given that... I will do some big work... we have done development and will continue to do so...," Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

Vijayvargiya will be contesting the assembly elections a decade after he won the Mhow seat for the second time in 2013.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

The election to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held on November 17, while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP. The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.

