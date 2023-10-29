'Rajasthan-like raids to be carried out in poll-bound MP in next four days,' claims Congress' Digvijaya Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday claimed that central agencies will carry out raids in election-bound Madhya Pradesh like the ones they recently conducted in Rajasthan. Assembly elections in the BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh and Congress-ruled Rajasthan will be held on November 17 and November 25, respectively.

Earlier this week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residences of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and the party's candidate from the Mahua assembly seat as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged exam paper leak case in the state.

Here's what Singh said on raids

Talking to reporters in Bhopal, Singh said, “On one hand they (BJP) are intimidating officers, on the other, they are going to conduct raids in Madhya Pradesh like they did in Rajasthan. If this happens, then you will come to know where all Digvijaya Singh gets information from.”

Asked about the names of the people who could face such action, Singh said, “See it for yourself in the next four days."

Singh made these remarks while speaking to reporters at the inauguration of the office of the Congress candidate, PC Sharma, who is contesting from the Bhopal South-West assembly seat.

ED searches Congress state chief's premises in Rajasthan

The ED on Thursday carried out raids in 7 locations, including Congress Rajasthan president Govind Singh Dotasaraa and grand old party candidate's premises in the paper leak case. The Central probe agency also summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot in a foreign exchange violation case.

Besides the premises of Dotasra, a former minister for school education, the agency also searched the premises of a party candidate from Mahua seat in Dausa, Omprakash Hudla, and some others.

(With PTI inputs)

