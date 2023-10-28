MP polls: Congress equates Nath-Digvijaya with Sholay’s Amitabh-Dharmendra, BJP takes 'jail escapee' jibe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has equated Madhya Pradesh party president Kamal Nath and senior leader Digvijaya Singh with Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra who played the roles of ‘Jai’ and ‘Veeru’ respectively in the film ‘Sholay’, prompting the BJP to dub the duo “jail escapees” and deceitful. As the Assembly elections in the state are inching closer, the war of words among the political parties is escalating. Surjewala drew the analogy when asked about the bond Nath and Singh shared among themselves.

“The relationship between Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan (in Sholay) is the same as between Singh and Nath. Neither ‘Gabbar Singh’ (film’s lead villain) could get them into a fight (in movie) nor will BJP’s Gabbar Singh be able to get it done here,” Surjewala said in reply to a question at a press conference in Bhopal.

Differences between Kamal Nath and Digvijaya

Surjewala was asked about the apparent differences between both the leaders over ticket distribution in Madhya Pradesh polls.

He alleged that the BJP is facing a huge conflict within the party over ticket distribution and said that it has taken the decision about where ticket changes were required and this matter is now over.

“They say such things every day to display their irritation. What is the problem of BJP with our party? There is love and coordination between Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath and all our leaders. This is for the development and progress of Madhya Pradesh,” Surjewala said.

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra played the role of two friends Jai and Veeru, respectively in the 1975 movie Sholay. In the movie, the two friends flee from jail and are later hired by a retired police officer to face off with Gabbar Singh, a dreaded dacoit.

BJP reacts to the analogy

Reacting to Surjewala’s remark, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said the remark has established the fact that Nath and Singh are similar to the “deceitful characters of Jai and Veeru, who escaped from jail”.

“These were the movie characters who escaped from jail. The same is the condition of Mr Bantadhar (as BJP calls Singh) and Corruptionnath (Nath dubbed by BJP) in Madhya Pradesh. They have looted Congress workers. They looted the general public whenever they got an opportunity. No one was spared from these two,” Chaturvedi said.

Earlier this month, a video of Nath emerged in which he purportedly asked his party men to “tear” clothes of Singh over the denial of a ticket to a leader from Shivpuri, triggering speculations of rift in the party over the selection of candidates.

Polling for the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 17 and votes will be taken up for counting on December 3.

(With PTI inputs)