'Not sure whether I will be in jail': Arvind Kejriwal after skipping probe agency's summons in MP's Singrauli

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), displayed unwavering resolve during a roadshow in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. Despite skipping a summons from a probe agency, Kejriwal took to the streets with a spirited message for the people of the region.

Addressing a cheering crowd, Kejriwal stated, "Not scared of jail." He further added, "Just like the people of Delhi and Punjab did charisma, the people of Madhya Pradesh will do charisma in the coming days. I don't know whether I will be in jail or somewhere else on the day of counting, but everyone should say that Arvind Kejriwal came to Singrauli, and we gave him a historic victory."

Kejriwal's visit to Singrauli comes amidst heightened political activity in Madhya Pradesh, which is gearing up for assembly elections. His visit and the bold statement have sparked political discussions and debates.

However, it's crucial to note that Kejriwal's remark about jail was in reference to his ongoing legal battles and the possibility of facing imprisonment due to those issues. He is currently entangled in various legal cases and summons issued by probe agencies.

Kejriwal's address was marked by his dedication to the people of Madhya Pradesh, and he expressed his aspiration for a historic victory in the state. He shared his hopes for the region, saying, "I don't know whether I will be in jail or somewhere else on the day of counting, but everyone should say that Arvind Kejriwal came to Singrauli, and we gave him a historic victory."

The Delhi Chief Minister's visit to Singrauli represents the AAP's broader efforts to expand their political influence and reach beyond Delhi and Punjab. His message resonated with the crowd, who see him as a symbol of change and progress.

