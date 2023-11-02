MP elections: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann denied permission for poll rally in Singrauli, to hold roadshow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have not been granted permission for an election rally in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will now hold a roadshow in support of the party candidate Rani Agrawal.

It is pertinent to mention that Arvind Kejriwal did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on Thursday and he left for Madhya Pradesh for the election campaign. ED had summoned Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. He was to appear at the Delhi office of the investigating agency at 11 am on Thursday.

AAP candidate Rani Aggarwal posted on X

AAP candidate from Singrauli, Rani Agarwal, in a post on X, said, "AAP's National Convenor and Honorable Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Arvind Kejriwal and Honorable Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Bhagwant Mann ji will hold a huge roadshow in Vaidhan, Madhya Pradesh today on November 2 at. Now there will be a change in Madhya Pradesh."

'Politically motivated': Arvind Kejriwal ED summon

Before departing for Madhya Pradesh for the roadshow, Kejriwal wrote a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking it to take back the summons to him in connection with the excise policy scam case.

In his reply to the ED, the Delhi Chief Minister termed the summon notice as "illegal and politically motivated." "The notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four poll-bound states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately," he added.

