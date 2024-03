Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Madhya Pradesh: ASI begins survey of Bhojshala complex in Dhar district.

Madhya Pradesh news: A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) today (March 22) began a survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The ASI team, comprising more than a dozen members, reached the complex on Friday morning. It was accompanied by senior local police and district administration officials.

Scientific survey of Bhojshala complex

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, on March 11, directed ASI to carry out within six weeks a 'scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument that Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque.

As per an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site on Fridays.

In a letter to the Indore divisional commissioner as well as the collector and superintendent of police of Dhar, ASI additional director general Alok Tripathi requested local authorities to provide safe access to the site in compliance with the order of the HC's Indore bench to conduct "archaeological survey/scientific investigation/excavation" of the site.

In the letter, the ASI also sought adequate security to its team during the stay and survey period, an official said.

"We have received a letter from the ASI ADG informing us that a team is reaching Dhar to conduct survey of Bhojshala.

There will be tight security measures during the survey so that it gets completed without any problem," Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh told reporters on Thursday.

Singh said he and the district collector had visited Bhojshala and would also hold a meeting with the ASI team to ensure the survey goes off without a hitch. Queried about the Friday namaz and Tuesday puja that was traditionally allowed, he said arrangements for the two on both days will continue as usual.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh: Man thrashed, forced to drink urine for eloping with married woman | Video

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh: Five dead, three injured in two accidents in Sidhi