Lok Sabha Election: Independent Jabalpur candidate pays security deposit of Rs 25,000 in coins | Here's why

Lok Sabha Election 2024: A resident of Jabalpur, intending to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, visited the collector's office on Wednesday to obtain the nomination form. Vinay Chakraborty, aspiring to enter the poll arena in Jabalpur as an independent candidate, submitted a security deposit of Rs 25,000, paid entirely in coins of denominations Rs 10, Rs 5, and Rs 2.

"I made the payment of Rs 25,000 in denominations of Rs 10, Rs 5, and Rs 2 coins," he informed reporters.

Here's why he paid security deposit of Rs 25,000 in coins

Chakraborty explained that since there was no provision for digital or online payments available at the collector's office, he resorted to using the coins he had on hand. "I aim to contest the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate," he affirmed.

Jabalpur district returning officer and collector Deepak Kumar Saxena confirmed that the payment made by the prospective candidate in coins was received, and a receipt was issued accordingly.

Nomination process for first phase of polls begins

The nomination process for 102 parliamentary constituencies spanning 21 states and Union territories, scheduled for polling in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, commenced on Wednesday with the issuance of a notification.

As per the notification released by the Election Commission on behalf of the President, the deadline for filing nomination papers is March 27. However, due to an upcoming festival, March 28 has been designated as the final day for submitting nominations for the Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, which are set for polling in the first phase. Bihar is slated to conduct voting for four out of its 40 seats in the initial phase.

Madhya Pradesh is set to witness polling in four phases beginning from April 19 for the much-awaited general elections. Half a dozen seats (Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara) in Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is aiming to bag all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the ensuing polls after its stunning victory in the assembly elections four months ago. The BJP would be making all-out efforts to snatch the Chhindwara seat, the only constituency it lost in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, political observers said. For the Congress, regaining its old charm will be a major task in the crucial parliamentary polls.

(With PTI inputs)

