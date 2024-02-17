Kamal Nath, son to join BJP? Senior Congress leader rushes to New Delhi, cuts short Chhindwara tour

Follow us on Image Source : X Kamal Nath with son Nakul Nath

Amidst speculations about joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday suddenly cancelled his Chhindwara tour. He on Saturday reached New Delhi. Kamal Nath in January had brushed aside a query on his joining the ruling BJP but added that political leaders are free and not bound to be associated with any outfit.

The rumours gained momentum after Kamal Nath's sun Nakul Nath also changed his bio in his X account. Image Source : XNakul Nath Twitter bio

According to speculations, many MLAs may also go with Kamal Nath.

BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja posted the photo of Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath on social media and tweeted, "Jai Shri Ram"

'This is just breaking news'

Refuting all such speculations, Digvijaya Singh said, "Talk of Kamal Nath going to the BJP is just breaking news of the media. Kamal Nathji started his career with the Gandhi family... he stands firmly with the Congress party. The future leader, Kamal Nathji has a very unbreakable relationship with the Gandhi family. Even when the Jan Sangh party was about to put Indira Gandhi ji in jail, Kamal Nath ji stood firmly with the party."