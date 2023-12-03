Datia Election Result 2023 LIVE: Will BJP maintain its winning streak or can Congress turn the table in Datia

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: Datia Election Result 2023

Datia Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Datia is constituency number 22 of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh's Datia district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Bhind Lok Sabha constituency. The Datia Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 17, 2023, in Datia.

Candidates in Datia Assembly Seat 2023

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rajendra Bharti from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the Datia constituency.

Samatamoolak Samaj Party's (SSP) Usha Ahirwar, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Lokendra Netaji, Aazad Samaj Party's (Kanshi Ram) Aazad Deshraj Pabya and Independent candidates Kaptan Singh Parmar, Chhote Lal Baudh, Pandit Mahesh Chand Shastri, Rajni Litoriya, Ravi Dangi, Raju Khan, Ramnaresh Dangi, Ramsingh Sengar, Shishir Khare, R Singh and Hardas Kushwah are also in the fray.

What happened in Datia in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BJP's Narottam Mishra won the Datia seat by defeating Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti with a margin of 12,081 votes. In 2018, BJP candidate Narottam Mishra again won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti with a margin of 2,656 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Datia?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Dr Bhagirath Prasad was leading from the Datia constituency. BJP's Sandhya Ray was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

