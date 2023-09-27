'Consider Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election as...': Akhilesh Yadav in Rewa rally | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Representational image)

Madhya Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday asked people of Madhya Pradesh to consider the upcoming assembly elections in the state as the election of the country, while addressing a rally in Rewa.

"Consider this (Assembly) election as the election of the country. Your vote will send a message in the coming elections... BJP people are liars, they do not fulfil what they promise. It was said that the income of farmers would be doubled but inflation was doubled...," Akhilesh Yadav said.

"Samajwadi Party has been contesting elections in Madhya Pradesh for many years… it has worked in the state and there is a need for socialist ideology… unemployment, inflation and injustice have increased. We hope that this time SP will win more seats...," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Further speaking at the rally, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Yes, I accept that there is I.N.D.I.A. alliance, but within the alliance, there is Samajwadi Party and it has a fight of its own".

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due to be held later this year.

