'I'm at your office, where are you?': Nitish Kumar calls minister during surprise inspection in secretariat

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a surprise visit to the secretariat and checked upon his ministers but was left disappointed after he found that most of them were not there in their offices. The development has come amid speculations going around that Nitish Kumar may once again switch alliance and side with the BJP.

According to reports, Nitish Kumar during his visit found out that the majority of JD(U) ministers had come on time. However, those of the alliance partners including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and others were not present in their offices.

On Tuesday, Nitish Kumar visited the secretariat around 9:30 am and inspected the Vikas Bhavan and education department where he found minister Chandrasekhar was not present in his office. Only then, he asked one of his officers to call the minister.

During the telephonic conversation, Nitish Kumar asked Education Minister Chandrasekhar, "...I am at your office but where are you..." He then advised the minister to start coming to the office on time. Later, the CM checked upon the Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak and found out that he had gone to Delhi.

After this, he tried to check upon another official Baidyanath in the education department who too had not reached office by that time.

The Chief Minister then visited the Health Department but there also he found that Additional Chief Secretary was not present.

Will Nitish Kumar switch once again?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attending the G20 Summit dinner in Delhi earlier this month, interacting with PM Modi, skipping a key INLD meeting and instead attending Deendayal Upadhyaya Jayanti and surprise visit to the secretariat has fuelled speculations that he may once again switch sides.

BJP says doors closed for Nitish Kumar

Though recent developments have given rise to speculations that Nitish Kumar may once again rejig the alliance in Bihar, the BJP has said that all doors in the NDA are now closed for Nitish Kumar.

