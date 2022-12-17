Vastu Tips: Designing your living room? Know what and what not to use

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how to design your living room keeping in mind Vastu Shastra

Vastu Tips: Keeping in mind the vastu shastra while designing your living room will keep troubles at bay. Vastu plays an important role in bringing positive or negative energy into the house. From direction to choice of items you put on display in your living room, here are some tips that one must follow before designing your private space.

How to design your Living room according to Vastu?

-- While placing your furniture, the North and East should be lighter compared to the South and West walls.

-- The Brahmsathan should be light weighted or empty. If you are placing a center table it should not be very heavy.

-- Do not place a mirror on your drawing room's South or West wall. They should be removed immediately as this can increase financial losses. They should be on the North and East Wall.

-- Place a nice fountain in the North or North East corner of your living room. This increases the positivity in your house.

-- Use pastel colors in your living room avoid dark colors. Cream, ivory white. shades or green-blue can be given but if they are according to Vastu it will be better.

-- We also like to keep wrought iron furniture. Keep wrought iron furniture on the West side of your living room. This is Saturn's place.

-- Even the antique can be placed towards the West of your living room.

-- The paintings should also be added keeping Vastu in mind this will get abundance to our lives.

Quick Tips

-- Keep running water, Waterfall or Sea painting towards the North this increases the money inflow.

-- In East place running galloping White Horses, bring name, fame, and reputation.

-- In the West or Southwest place a heavy mountain picture this will get stability in your life.

-- On the South wall also you can place a heavy sculpture.

