Vastu Tips: Put a picture of two green parrots in bedroom to strengthen relationship

Today in Vastu Shastra, know about the benefits of placing a picture of a parrot in your house. Parrots are considered as a symbol of love, loyalty, longevity, and good luck. Even in Chinese civilization, parrots are considered to be a symbol of auspicious messages and divinity. If you have any kind of ill-will towards your spouse or any kind of estrangement is going on between you. If there is a lack of love in the relationship, then a picture or statue of a pair of parrots should be placed in your bedroom. This will bring happiness in your relationship and it will become stronger than before.

Parrot is also auspicious for businessmen. To keep the North direction free from Vastu related problems in your business establishment, place a picture of a green parrot in this direction. With this, you will be able to make full use of your intelligence and abilities in business, which will lead to a rapid growth for your business.

