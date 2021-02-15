Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Want to get rid of debt? Follow these measures

In Vastu Shastra, today learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the solution to avoid debt. Due to some compulsions, many times we have to take loans. We take a loan but cannot repay it. No matter how much you try, there is still some payment left. So today we are telling you about how to avoid the burden of debt.

Tuesday should always be chosen to repay the loan installment. On this day, by repaying someone's money, the debt is removed quickly. A washroom in the southwest part of the house can also increase the debt burden on the person. Therefore, do not get the washroom constructed in this direction of the house.

Apart from this, it is considered good to get rid of debt in the north-east direction of the house or shop, but the glass frame should not be red, Sinduri or Mahroon color. Also, the lighter and larger the size of the glass, the more beneficial you will be.