Vastu Tips: Tulsi indicates about problems, some things you should know before applying it at home

According to the scriptures, Tulsi plant is a good remedy for preventing calamity from coming in the house as well as for the destruction of diseases. It is also auspicious for the financial condition of the family. Being a basil plant at home brings peace and happiness to the mind. Know about every Vastu related to Tulsi from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Tulsi plant is such that it makes you alert in advance about troubles. According to this, it is also mentioned in the religious texts, according to which the house where there is going to be trouble, then the house goes to Lakshmi i.e. Tulsi because wherever there is poverty, unrest or tribulation, Lakshmi ji resides there.

According to Hinduism, Tulsi is considered a plant from birth to death. This tulsi plant, which looks mild, removes all the faults of our house. So that you and your family are healthy and prosperous and full of prosperity.

Dry basil plant should never be kept at home. It is considered inauspicious. Tulsi plant should be shed in a well or any holy place and a new plant should be planted.

According to astrologers, the Tulsi plant dries due to Mercury, because the planet Mercury signifies green and trees and plants symbolize greenery. It is a planet that reaches the native to the good and bad effects of other planets. Flowering takes place in the basil plant due to the effect of Mercury. Tulsi is considered best for Vastu. This always brings positive energy to the home.

According to Vastu Shastra, if you want to plant Tulsi in the house, then you should choose the north, north-east or east direction. Planting Tulsi in these directions produces positive energy in the house. Apart from this, if you want, you can also apply the northeast in the northeast direction.

According to Vastu Shastra, plant of Tulsi should not be planted in the south direction of the house, otherwise it can harm you instead of giving you benefit.

There are also some special days when basil should not be offered water. According to the scriptures, Tulsi should not be offered water every Sunday, Ekadashi and Sun and lunar eclipse. Also, in these days and after hiding the sun, basil leaves should not be broken. Doing so creates Vastu defect. On this day, a person of the Alawana pours raw milk into the basil plant and burns a lamp of ghee in the evening every day except Sunday, there is always the abode of Lakshmi ji in her house.

Basil can also be kept near the kitchen. Doing this will end the family feud in your home.

If there is a Vastu defect in your house, then to remove it, you can plant the basil plant in any empty space from the south-east to the north-west of the fire angle. If there is no empty space in these places, then apply it in the pot.