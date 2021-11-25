Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Vastu Tips: Sleeping with your head in this direction gives health benefits

Know about the right way to sleep in Vastu Shastra today. There are mainly four directions, but it is not right to choose all the directions for sleeping. According to Vastu Shastra, a person should sleep with his head in the south or east direction, that is, naturally his feet should be kept in the north or west direction, but never sleep with his head towards north and west direction.

There are many reasons for sleeping or not sleeping in all these directions. First of all, we will talk about what happens if you sleep with your head towards the south.

In Vastu Shastra, sleeping with your head towards this direction is considered good. Sleeping with the head in this direction gives freedom from health related problems, that is, this direction is better in terms of health.

