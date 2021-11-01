Monday, November 01, 2021
     
Vastu Tips: Sleeping by keeping wrist watch under the pillow gives negative effects

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash whetehr sleeping with a wrist watch under the pillow is fine or not. Not just its sound disturbs the sleep, but also attracts negative energy around you.  

New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2021 7:57 IST
Today in Vastu Shastra, know about the watch worn on the wrist. It is generally seen that people sleep by keeping the watch worn in their hand under their pillow while sleeping, but according to Vastu Shastra, the watch should never be kept under the pillow.

Sleeping with a watch under the pillow, its sound not only disturbs sleep, but the electromagnetic waves emanating from it also have a bad effect on our mind and heart. Due to these waves negative energy is created in the whole room which disturbs your peace of mind and creates tension.

At the same time, it makes your ideology negative. Tomorrow we will talk about which shape of clock is auspicious to put in the house. In Vastu Shastra, this discussion was about the watch worn on the wrist. Hope you will definitely fix the Vastu of your house by adopting these Vastu tips.

 

