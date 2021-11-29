Monday, November 29, 2021
     
Vastu Tips: Put money plant in the house, happiness and prosperity will always remain

Vastu Shastra: Planting a money plant plant in the house brings positive energy, as well as happiness and prosperity in the house.

November 29, 2021
Vastu Tips: Put money plant in the house, happiness and prosperity will always remain
Vastu Tips: Put money plant in the house, happiness and prosperity will always remain

In Vastu Shastra today, know from Acharya Indu Prakash, about the money plant. Many trees are planted for decoration in the house, but some trees and plants are good for decoration and bring happiness and prosperity in the house. An example of such a plant is money plant. 

You must have seen this plant in most of the houses. This plant with vines is green in color. By planting a money plant plant in the house, positive energy flows, as well as happiness and prosperity comes in the house and the inflow of money increases. 

Along with Vastu , the plant of money plant is also very good from the point of view of interior. Money plant not only increases wealth but also brings sweetness in relationships. You can put it anywhere indoors or outdoors. If you want, you can plant it in a pot, otherwise you can also plant it in a bottle. 

 

