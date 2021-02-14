Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Place this plant in the west direction of your main gate to remove defects

In today's Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash shares information about the main gate of your house. If the main gate of your house is built in the west direction and there are some architectural defects in it, then plant a basil plant near the gate. Tulsi plant keeps negativity away from home. You can also plant jasmine flower in place of Tulsi.

Apart from this, you can also place crystals near the gate at sunset every day. If the main gate of your house is made in the north direction, then the gate should be painted white or pale blue.

Apart from this, there are several measures to remove the Vastu defects of the main gate. Green and tall saplings should be planted on either side of the main gate. At the same time Vastu faults are removed by making signs like Shri Ganesh, Swastik, Good and Benefit at the gate.