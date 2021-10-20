Wednesday, October 20, 2021
     
Vastu Tips: Never use this type of marble, happiness and peace of the house can get disturbed

In Vastu Shastra, special care is taken of everything in the house be it the design, the colour or the direction of something. Similarly, in Vastu Shastra, a lot of information has been given about the floor of the house.  

October 20, 2021
Vastu Tips: Never use this type of marble, happiness and peace of the house can get disturbed
Vastu Tips: Never use this type of marble, happiness and peace of the house can get disturbed

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the color of the floor of the house. For example, if the color of the walls of your house is very dark then you should choose white or off white marble or stone for the floor of your house. Due to this, the color balance in the house remains fine, as well as the people of the house are saved from many types of damages.

Explain that carpets with very dark or bright prints should not be used on the floor in the house. This increases the flow of negative energy in the house and also hinders the happiness and peace of the house. T

herefore, it is a better option to use light colored marble for the floor.

 

