Vastu Tips: Never make toilet in this direction

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about toilets in the northwest direction. What will happen if we build toilets in the northwest direction?  

May 27, 2021
In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about toilets in the north-west direction. What will happen if we build toilets in the north-west direction? In the ancient Vastushastra, the north-west direction has been directed for churning curd, medicines and food items and for the rati griha. In practice it has been seen that the pit in the north-west direction of the house does not see very auspicious results.

Due to the pit in this direction, the home owner gets a huge burden of debt and many times the property is auctioned.

But keep in mind that in the directions considered bad for making the pit, the north-west direction is the third direction. The worst direction is - Southwest. The second bad direction is south-east and the third bad direction is north-west, but toilets can be made in the north-west direction with some precautions.

 

 

 

