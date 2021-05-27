Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Never make toilet in this direction

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about toilets in the north-west direction. What will happen if we build toilets in the north-west direction? In the ancient Vastushastra, the north-west direction has been directed for churning curd, medicines and food items and for the rati griha. In practice it has been seen that the pit in the north-west direction of the house does not see very auspicious results.

Due to the pit in this direction, the home owner gets a huge burden of debt and many times the property is auctioned.

But keep in mind that in the directions considered bad for making the pit, the north-west direction is the third direction. The worst direction is - Southwest. The second bad direction is south-east and the third bad direction is north-west, but toilets can be made in the north-west direction with some precautions.