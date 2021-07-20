Vastu Tips: Never keep photos or torn notes in your wallet. It can cause financial loss

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GANZO_RETAIL Vastu Tips: Never keep photos or torn notes in your wallet

In today's Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about what you should keep in your purse or wallet. Apart from money, people keep many things in their purse, many of which are not used for a long time. According to Vastu Shastra, you should avoid keeping a few of these things in the purse because it contributes to a negative flow of energy.

In addition, doing so can also lead to a loss in terms of money. But there are also some things that turn out to be very fruitful when kept in the purse. They bring auspicious results. Torn notes, old photos, or papers in bad condition should not be kept inside the purse. This reduces the flow of money.

The cleaner the wallet is, and the more well-kept things are, the better it is. Keep a paper photo of Lakshmi Mata in the purse and keep changing it from time to time. This will ensure that you always have money in your purse. Apart from this, you can also keep a Shree Yantra because it is a form of Lakshmi.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, July 20: Financial side of Virgos will be strong, know about other zodiac signs