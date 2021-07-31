Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vastu Tips: Never keep medicines or first aid box in the kitchen. Here's why

There is a high risk of burns and cuts in the kitchen, due to which many people choose the kitchen for the first aid box, ie medicine box, but according to Vastu Shastra, the box of medicines should never be kept in the kitchen.

Keeping medicines in the kitchen affects the health of the members of the household. There are always ups and downs in their health. Some minor health problems surround them. Therefore, keep in mind to never keep the boxes of medicines in the kitchen, otherwise its effect on the health of the people of the house can be very bad.