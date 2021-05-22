Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Never keep broom or dustbin in north-east direction in the house

Most people keep anything anywhere in the house according to their convenience, but according to Vastu Shastra, it is not right to do so. Where things are kept in the proper direction, auspicious results are obtained, while things placed in the wrong direction will yield inauspicious results. Acharya Indu Prakash shares about where to keep the broom or dustbin at home.

According to Vastu Shastra, electronic equipment i.e. heat-generating equipment should never be kept in the north-east direction. Heaters, mixtures, etc. should not be in the North East. Avoid this thing as much as possible. If you do this then there will be no obstacles in your life. In the same way, broom and dustbin should never be kept in the North-East direction. By keeping these things in this direction, there is a lack of opportunities in life.