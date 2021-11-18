Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Vastu Tips: Never get THIS colour done in the south-east direction, there will be trouble

Highlights Getting white or silver or grey color in the south-east direction causes problems to head of family

The elder daughter may have blood-related problems

There will be frequent problems in business

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra, can white color be used in the south-east direction? If yes why can it be done and if not why not?

White color is related to metal and the natural color of south-east direction is green, wood element. The saw made of metal cuts the wood, similarly the white color is very dangerous for the elements in the south-east direction. Therefore, getting white or silver or gray color in the south-east direction causes problems for the head of the house.

The elder daughter may have blood-related problems. There may be a problem in the buttocks of the planet owner and the development may stop completely. There will be frequent bottlenecks in business.