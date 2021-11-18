Thursday, November 18, 2021
     
Vastu Tips: Never get THIS colour done in the south-east direction, there will be trouble

The saw made of metal cuts the wood, this is how the white colour is very dangerous for the elements in the south-east direction.  

Vastu Tips: Never get THIS colour done in the south-east direction, there will be trouble
Vastu Tips: Never get THIS colour done in the south-east direction, there will be trouble

Highlights

  • Getting white or silver or grey color in the south-east direction causes problems to head of family
  • The elder daughter may have blood-related problems
  • There will be frequent problems in business

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra, can white color be used in the south-east direction? If yes why can it be done and if not why not?

White color is related to metal and the natural color of south-east direction is green, wood element. The saw made of metal cuts the wood, similarly the white color is very dangerous for the elements in the south-east direction. Therefore, getting white or silver or gray color in the south-east direction causes problems for the head of the house.

The elder daughter may have blood-related problems. There may be a problem in the buttocks of the planet owner and the development may stop completely. There will be frequent bottlenecks in business.

 

 

