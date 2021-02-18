Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Make small gate at the main entrance to get rid of debt

About the small gate near the main gate from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. You will have seen in most big-door houses that there is a small gate in it. People install small gates for their convenience in big doors, but it also has great importance in Vastu Shastra.

According to Vastu Shastra, putting another small gate near the main gate gets rid of debt.

Apart from this, one or two windows should be made in the north or east direction of the house to get rid of debt and keep them open during the day.