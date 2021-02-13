Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HRXYART Vastu Tips: Know how to remove architectural defects of main gate in south and north directions

While building a home, offices, or other spaces, we often fail to align everything according to the Vastu shastra which causes disturbance in life. Know the remedies of some common Vastu Doshas associated with the Main Gate today. Many times it becomes impossible to align the construction of main gate of the building to Vastu Shastra due to which some Vastu defects remain and unwanted troubles keep coming.

Therefore, according to the direction of the main gate, Acharya Indu Prakash shares how to resolve those architectural defects. If the main gate of your house is located in the south direction and there are some architectural defects in it, then the color of the gate should be painted with red color or maroon, pale yellow or vermillion red, ie orange shade can also be used.

If the main gate of the house is in the north direction then place a 6-rod metal wind chime on the gate. The sound of wind chime removes negativity from the house.