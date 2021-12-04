Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Vastu Tips: Keeping light furniture in this direction will be beneficial

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today about the right direction to keep furniture. According to the weight, there are two types of furniture, light or heavy. According to Vastu Shastra, light furniture should always be kept in the North or East direction while it is best to keep heavy furniture in the South or West direction.

Keeping furniture according to these directions keeps the financial condition of the family good. On the contrary, you may have to bear the loss of money. Apart from this, the corner of North direction, East direction or North-East direction should be chosen for the wood purchased for furniture. This increases the money flow of the house and shop.