Image Source : INSTA/PATWARIDECOR Vastu Tips: Keep these things on the vault if you want to get blessings of Goddess Lakshmi

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about some measures, by adopting which you can make your life happy and better. Along with this, the blessings of Maa Lakshmi will always be with you.

To maintain the blessings of Lakshmi on the family, keep a lump of turmeric in the cupboard or vault of the house, where you keep your money. With this, the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi remain at your home.

Keeping Kuber Yantra or Shriyantra in the vault also keeps the grace of Goddess of wealth Lakshmi. Camphor should be burnt in the house at least once a week. Many Vastu defects are removed by smoking it in the house.

The sources of income of the members of the house should always increase, for this, an earthen pot filled with grain and water for the birds should be kept on the eaves of the house.