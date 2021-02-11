Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Keep these things at home according to moolank, your luck will shine

Know from Vastu Shastra today Acharya Indu Prakash, in which direction a thing should be placed based on the moolank of an individual. The planet of the natives with radix one is the Sun and the east direction is considered auspicious for them, so the natives with a radix should keep a flute in the east direction of the house. The planet of 2 radix natives has a moon and the north-west direction is considered auspicious for them, so the two radix natives should keep a good show-piece of white color in the north-west direction of the house.

Jupiter is the planet of 3 radix natives and the north-east direction is auspicious for them, therefore, 3 radixes should keep Rudraksha in the north-east direction of the house.

The planet of 4 radix natives is Rahu and the south-west direction is considered auspicious for them, therefore, 4 radix people should put any glass or glass in the south-west direction of the house.

If the date of birth is 2,11, 20, 29 then Radix 2

Date of birth is 3,12, 21, 30 then radix 3

Date of birth is 4,13, 22, 31 then radix 4

If the date of birth is 5,14, 23 then Radix 5

Date of birth is 6,15, 24 then radix 6

If the date of birth is 7,16, 25 then Radix 7

Date of birth is 8,17, 26 then radix 8

Date of birth is 9,18, 27 then radix 9