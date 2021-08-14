Vastu Tips: If the child does not feel like studying, then put this picture in this direction at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Child not studying? Put this photo in this direction

It is generally seen that once children sit in front of the TV or engage in sports, then they do not care about anything and many children run away from studies since childhood. They are always aware of new games and having fun. It is not that one should not play, but one should also concentrate while studying to make it most effective.

If your child is also of this nature, he also runs away from studies, then buy a big poster or a picture of a parrot today and put it in the north direction of his room.