Vastu Tips: Hang a picture of red colour in bedroom, love will remain between husband-wife

Today in Vastu Shastra, know about the colour of pictures in the house. In everyone's homes, different types of pictures of different colours are hung. According to Vastu Shastra, the pictures placed in the house have a great effect in our lives and home. Therefore, keeping in mind each room in the house, a picture of different colours should be used. If a picture of a colour related to nature is placed in the rooms of the house, then it can become the reason for the arrival of many golden opportunities like business, studies, money gain for the members living in the house.

If a red or pink colour picture is placed in the bedroom, then love and trust remain between husband and wife. The scope for conflict is reduced. Apart from this, it is good to put a picture of light grey or blue in the study room. This keeps the mind of the children engaged in studies and they feel pleasant after seeing the picture. Whereas, orange or purple colour should be painted in the children's bedroom.