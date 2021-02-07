Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Get rid of father and son tension by removing defects in this way

In Vastu Shastra today, know about the tension between father and son due to Vastu defects. Many times some Vastu defects in the house become the cause of conflict in the father-son relationship, so today we are telling you how you can get rid of those Vastu defects and bring back the same love in your relationship.

According to Vastu Shastra, the biggest cause of tension between father and son is contamination of the north-eastern corner of the house. Due to any type of Vastu defects in this corner, there are conflicts between father and son. Therefore, to get rid of these, the north-east direction of the house should always be kept clean.

Also, garbage should never be kept in this direction. By doing this, there is a mutual disunity among the members of the house and everyone starts to envy each other.