By using this coloured marble, you will get to see many architectural benefits related to the west direction. Due to this, the element of happiness remains in the family.  

New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2021 7:00 IST
Vastu Tips: For benefits, get this coloured marble in the west direction
Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the color of the floor in the west direction. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered good to choose white color for the floor marble in the west direction.

By using white marble in this direction, you will get to see many architectural benefits related to the west direction. Due to this, the element of happiness remains in the family, that is, a smile remains on the face of all the people of the house, as well as it gets rid of the problems of the mouth in the body.

Let us tell that the west direction is related to the youngest daughter in the house. Therefore, by installing a white stone in this direction of the house, the younger daughter of the house will get maximum benefit.

 

