Vastu Tips: Do not keep a broken idol of God in the home temple, it causes loss

Vastu Tips: Do not keep a broken idol of God in the home temple

Many times, knowingly or unknowingly, the idols of God fall from our hands due to which there is a crack in them or their edges break. Mostly, people keep these broken and cracked idols of Gods back in the temple which is not right according to Vastu shastra. Any cracked or broken idol should not be kept in the house or in the home temple. These idols are called contaminated and should be removed immediately. They should be immersed in a holy river or kept under a peepal tree. Keeping corrupted idols of God in the house causes Vastu defect and negativity persists.

Apart from the idol, a contaminated lamp should also not be used according to Vastu shastra. It causes poverty in the house. Hope you will fix the Vastu of your temple by adopting these Vastu tips.