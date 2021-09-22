Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Vastu Tips: Do not ignore these 3 defects in house, otherwise there will be shortage of money

According to Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today, know about the reasons due to which, even after working hard, there is a shortage of money or even if there is money, then it is not possible to last long. First of all, if there are always spider webs in the house or shop, then remove them immediately and take full care of cleanliness in the future.

If there are marks on the walls of the house or shop or its crust has started coming off, then get it repaired soon. It looks bad, but it is also going to invite financial problems. If dry leaves are seen on the plants kept in the house or shop, cut them immediately.

Apart from this, it is very inauspicious if there is a bat camp in the house or shop or somewhere nearby. It causes both poverty and health.