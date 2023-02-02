Visit Mughal Gardens in New Delhi: Know time of visit, how to travel and entry ticket booking details

Follow us on Image Source : RASHTRAPATISACHIVALAYA.GOV.IN Mughal Gardens has been renamed Amrit Udyan

Mughal Gardens have been rechristened Amrit Udyan. They are situated in Rashtarpati Bhavan or the President's Palace in New Delhi and are one of the prime examples of nature's beauty in all its magnificence. However, they are not accessible to the public all year round. This time, the Gardens (Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden) will be open for about two months. They are now open and will be till March 26. Let us know all the details about the Gardens and how you can soak in natural beauty by visiting them at this time of the year.

What are Mughal Gardens famous for?

The celebrated Mughal Gardens is a horticultural paradise in the sprawling premises of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. It is spread over 15 acres and boasts of over 150 varieties of roses, and tulips, Asiatic lilies, daffodils and other ornamental flowers. "Spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres, Amrit Udyan has often been portrayed, and deservedly so, as the soul of the Presidential Palace. The Amrit Udyan draws its inspiration from the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal and even miniature paintings of India and Persia," reads the description on the website.

How to reach Mughal Gardens?

The nearest metro station to reach the Mughal Gardens is Central Secretariat. From here you can get down at Rail Bhawan and walk to gate number 35 of the Mughal Gardens.

Where to book tickets for Mughal Gardens visit?

Entry into the Mughal Gardens is free of cost. You can book visiting slot by following the procedure given below.

-- Visit the website https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx.

-- Click on Booking for Udyan Utsav 2023.

-- Click on the online booking option on the page that opens. You will reach another page as soon as you select the online booking option.

-- Fill in the date and time slot to visit the garden. Click on Next.

-- Next, fill in the information like the name of the visitor, and mobile number. Once you enter the mobile number, OTP will be sent to your phone.

-- Enter that OTP on the screen and enter the captcha code. Click on submit.

-- Your registration is now complete. After registration, you will get a confirmation message on your phone.

Timings to visit Mughal Gardens

Visitors will be allowed to visit Mughal Gardens in six hourly slots between 10 am and 4 pm. The capacity for the two forenoon slots (10 am to 12 pm) will be 7,500 visitors during weekdays and 10,000 visitors in each slot on weekends. The capacity for the four afternoon slots (12 pm to 4 pm) will be 5,000 visitors in each slot during weekdays and 7,500 visitors on weekends.

