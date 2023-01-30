Kerala named one of the top yoga hotspots in world; know other yoga destinations in India

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image of a woman practicing yoga

Reportedly, searches for 'Yoga Holidays' has risen by 376% in the last 12 months and India is one of the most preferred yoga destinations to visit. As per a list of top yoga hot spots from around the world compiled by experts at Planet Cruise, there are as many as three destinations in India that are included in the top 10 most Instagrammable yoga destinations around the world. These are based on the number of Instagram hashtags.

While Bali (Indonesia), takes the top spot, it is followed by Kerala (India) and Morocco (North Africa). The other two destinations in India were Himalayas (number 7) and Mysore (number 9). Know more about these yoga destinations in India for your next travel adventure:

Kerala

Kerala, also known as God's own country is known for its natural beauty. Imagine waking up for a sun salutation on the cliffs looking out over the Arabian Sea, then spending the rest of the day catching the swell breaking onto the shore – or trying both at the same time. Sounds therapeutic, isn't it? There are a number of yoga retreats that you can find here.

Himalaya

The mighty Himalayas are known for their charm. The massive mountains offer a variety of vacation experiences. If you're the adventurous one, you can look for a number of trekking destinations. Also, the place offers one of the most luxurious and best resorts in India. It is also a leading yoga retreat in India.

Mysore

Famed for being the birthplace of ashtanga, the historic city of Mysore is the perfect location to learn and practise this fairly dynamic form of yoga. If you're keen on spiritualism or are on the constant lookout for heritage sites, Karnataka is certainly a must-visit. You can also enjoy wildlife and beaches here.

Apart from these three, multiple places in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Goa and Puducherry too offer yoga retreats you can visit for a relaxing holiday.

