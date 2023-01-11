Varanasi travel itinerary: Ganga Ghat, Kashi Vishvanath Temple & other places to visit in 'city of lights'

Follow us on Image Source : VARANASI.NIC Ganga Ghat in Varanasi

Varanasi is one of the oldest cities in the world. For Hindus, the city holds great significance as it is one of the most important pilgrimage sites in the country. It is home to the holy Ganga river and some of the main temples here are devoted to Lord Shiva. Apart from its deep spiritual relevance to the Hindu culture, the city also holds great cultural value. If you have been to Varanasi or Kashi once, you will want to visit it once again in this weather. And if you haven't already been there, you must.

How to reach Varanasi?

By Air

Varanasi airport is well connected with all the major cities of the country. You can get easy flights from various Indian cities.

By Train

The city has two major railway stations that connect it to all the major cities and towns of the country. Varanasi railway station and Kashi railway station, are the main stations that make it possible for all to reach the city with ease.

By Road

The Uttar Pradesh State Buses as well as the private bus services make it possible for all to access the city with ease. The cost of bus travel is also reasonable.

Places to see in Varanasi

When in Kashi, you must visit the Kashi Vishvanath Temple. It is one of the most famous Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas.

Apart from the holy temple, you must also enjoy the evening aarti at the Ganga Ghat. Morning boat rides on the Ganga river across the ghats are popular among visitors. It is said that a dip in the Ganga river rids one of their sins.

At the Sarnath temple, Gautama Buddha first taught the Dhamma. It is also thronged by tourists.

You can also visit the Maa Annapurna temple, Sankatha temple, Kalbhairav temple and Bharat Mata temple in Varanasi. Chandraparbha Wildlife Sanctuary, Kaimoor Wildlife Sanctuary and Chunar Fort are also places to visit in and around Varanasi.

