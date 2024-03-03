Turkey to Saudi Arabia: 5 must-visit destinations for Ramadan 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 must-visit destinations for Ramadan 2024

Ramadan is a special time of the year for Muslims around the world. It's a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. Many Muslims choose to spend Ramadan in different destinations to experience unique cultural traditions and spiritual atmospheres. If you're planning to observe Ramadan in 2024 and looking for some inspiring destinations, here are six must-visit places, from Turkey to Saudi Arabia. These are just a few of the many incredible destinations where you can experience the beauty and spirituality of Ramadan.

Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul, with its rich history and vibrant culture, is a popular destination for Ramadan. The city comes alive during the holy month with colorful street decorations, festive bazaars, and delicious traditional foods. Visitors can join locals in breaking their fast along the Bosphorus, visit historic mosques such as the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia, and experience the unique blend of Eastern and Western influences that define Istanbul.

Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Mecca is the holiest city in Islam and the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad. During Ramadan, millions of Muslims from around the world converge on Mecca to perform Umrah and to participate in special Ramadan prayers at the Masjid al-Haram, home to the Kaaba. The atmosphere in Mecca during Ramadan is incredibly spiritual and vibrant, making it a top destination for Muslims seeking a truly transformative experience.

Medina, Saudi Arabia

Another important pilgrimage site in Saudi Arabia is Medina. Ramadan in Medina is a time of heightened spirituality, with special Taraweeh prayers held at the Prophet's Mosque. Visitors can also explore the historic sites associated with the early days of Islam and partake in community iftars (breaking of the fast).

Cairo, Egypt

Cairo is known for its lively Ramadan atmosphere, with bustling markets, vibrant street life, and an abundance of mosques and historic sites. The city's iconic landmarks, such as the Pyramids of Giza and the Khan El Khalili bazaar, take on a special charm during Ramadan. Visitors can also experience the tradition of the Ramadan cannon, which signals the end of the fasting day.

Marrakech, Morocco

Marrakech, with its stunning architecture, vibrant souks, and rich cultural heritage, is a captivating destination for Ramadan. The city's historic medina is transformed during the holy month, with colourful decorations, lively street performances, and nightly gatherings for iftar. Visitors can explore the city's beautiful mosques, such as the Koutoubia Mosque and the Ben Youssef Mosque, and experience the traditional Moroccan hospitality that defines Ramadan in Marrakech.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2024: When is Ramzaan in India and when does iftar start? Check date and full timetable