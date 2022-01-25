Tourism Day 2022: Goa, Manali to Shimla, travellers quest for destinations to make beautiful memories

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tourism Day 2022

The year 2022 is redefining travel trends and one of the trends the industry is seeing is the rise in slow tourism. It is an approach to travel that emphasizes a more laid-back way to explore the destination and make a connection with its people, food, culture, and natural environment. National Tourism Day is celebrated across the country on January 25 every year to acknowledge India's beauty and diversity along with spreading awareness about the importance of tourism. This year's theme for National Tourism Day is "Rural and Community Centric Tourism". As travel restrictions ease across most cities and borders, hopeful tourists can finally look forward to tick-marking their long-awaited holiday bucket lists.

As tourists in India have started flocking to cooler destinations, the resort town of Manali continues to remain a favourite, offering gorgeous mountain views, trekking trails, and relaxing retreats. Its close cousins Shimla and Darjeeling are also some of the most searched destinations in India.

The most searched destinations by Indian guests for outings are:

Manali: With winters and snow, Manali has been one of the favourite destination for many. People are travelling to Manali to watch and enjoy snowfall.

Goa: This place has always been a preferred destination, especially around the end of the year, offering its lovely palms and beaches to Christmas and New Year's revellers.

Mumbai: Along with its diverse culture and vibrant nightlife, Mumbai and quick get-away destinations such as Lonavala, Alibaug and Mahabaleshwar are also popular for Indian travellers.

Jaipur: The perfect destination to escape winters and enjoy big havelis. Also, you can plan your wedding festivities here. The city is an important hub for international tourist arrivals. Rich in history and culture, it serves the purpose of ideal outing.

Shimla: Know what walking on snow feels like? If not, visit Shimla, a place covered in snow.