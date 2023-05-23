Tuesday, May 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Travel
  5. Top places to visit in Sydney from Bondi Beach to Darling Harbour

Top places to visit in Sydney from Bondi Beach to Darling Harbour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about defense and security initiatives in Sydney. Will you also be travelling to this capital city? Here are the top destinations.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2023 11:15 IST
Top places to visit in Sydney, Australia
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AIDLY Top places to visit in Sydney, Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Sydney to discuss defence and security measures with Australian PM Anthony Albanese. Sydney is the capital city of New South Wales and the most populous city in Australia. It is located on the country's east coast and is known for its iconic landmarks, beautiful beaches, and vibrant cultural scene. Sydney, the vibrant capital city of New South Wales, Australia, offers a plethora of attractions and must-visit places.

Here are some top destinations to explore during your visit to Sydney

1. Sydney Opera House

This recognisable landmark is an architectural masterpiece and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Visit one of its numerous theatres to see a live performance or take a guided tour to appreciate its distinctive design.

2. Bondi Beach

Bondi Beach, which is well-known worldwide, is a well-liked location for swimming, surfing, and tanning. Take advantage of the lively oceanfront cafes and restaurants, explore the coastline walk to adjacent beaches, and embrace the beach lifestyle.

3. The Rocks

The Rocks are Sydney's oldest neighbourhood, featuring picturesque cobblestone alleyways, ancient structures, and bustling pubs. Visit the weekend markets, learn about the region's fascinating history, and indulge in delectable cuisine at the area's many restaurants.

4. Royal Botanic Garden

The Royal Botanic Garden is a stunning garden that provides peace in the middle of a busy metropolis. It is close to the Sydney Opera House. Wander through its beautiful grounds, take in the exotic plants, and take in the breathtaking harbour vistas.

5. Darling Harbour

Darling Harbour is a thriving waterfront district with a variety of places to eat, shop, and enjoy entertainment. Visit the Australian National Maritime Museum, take in a show at the fireworks display, or explore the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium at this exciting locale.

6. Sydney Harbour Bridge

Climb the "Coathanger" of the Sydney Harbour Bridge for sweeping views of the city and its harbour. As an alternative, enjoy a harbour cruise or a stroll across the bridge.

Read More Travel News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Travel Section

Top News

Related Travel News

Latest News