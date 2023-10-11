President Murmu to unveil Vaishno Devi skywalk project: Know how to reach the sacred place

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know how to reach Vaishno Devi.

Are you planning a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi? Have you been wondering about how to reach the sacred temple located on Trikuta Hills?

If so, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will provide you with a complete guide to reach the Vaishno Devi Temple. We will cover all the ways to get there, including by air, rail, road, and even by helicopter! According to the 'Deccan Chronicle' report, President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Vaishno Devi shrine during her two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. As per the official sources, she will inaugurate a skywalk and a remodelled Parvati Bhavan.

The Vaishno Devi Temple is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Vaishno Devi, and it is located in Katra in the Jammu region of India. It is one of the most visited places of worship in India, attracting millions of devotees every year. The temple is situated at an altitude of 5,200 feet above sea level and is surrounded by dense forests. It is believed that it was here that Goddess Vaishno Devi did penance and finally attained salvation.

How to reach the sacred place?

The best way to get to the Vaishno Devi Temple is to take a flight from Delhi or any other major city in India to the nearby Jammu Airport. From there, you can take a taxi or a bus to Katra which is about 50 km away from Jammu. Once you reach Katra, you can hire a palki or a pony to reach the temple.

If you are looking for more affordable options, there are several trains that run daily from various cities in India to Jammu railway station. From there, you can take a bus or hire a taxi to reach Katra.

Once you reach Katra, you can begin your trek up the Trikuta hills to reach the temple. It’s an arduous journey as it’s quite steep and long. You can choose to hike or hire ponies or palki for the journey. There are several resting points along the way where you can find food and refreshments for yourself.

If you want to make your journey even more convenient and comfortable, you can fly directly from Delhi to Sanjichhat which is only 3 km away from the Vaishno Devi Temple. The helicopter service runs daily from Delhi to Sanjichhat and back. This is one of the most popular ways to reach Vaishno Devi as it saves time and energy as compared to other modes of transport.

At Vaishno Devi Temple, devotees go through strict security checks before they enter the premises. Once inside, they have to follow certain rituals like taking a dip in the holy pool, sprinkling water on their heads, etc before they can enter the sanctum sanctorum and offer their prayers.

Read More Travel News