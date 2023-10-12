Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh: A detailed guide to reach religious shrine

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Here's how to reach Parvati Kund in Pithoragrah.

Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh is one of India's most revered religious shrines. It is a Hindu pilgrimage site, located at an elevation of about 5,338 feet in the beautiful hills of the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. The site has great spiritual significance and is believed to be the site where Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati meditated. Every year, thousands of devout Hindus come here to seek blessings from the divine couple.

For those who wish to visit this holy place, here is a detailed guide on how to reach Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh.

The best way to reach Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh is by taking a bus or taxi from the nearby town of Pithoragarh. There are direct buses available from Pithoragarh to Parvati Kund. Alternatively, you can also take a shared jeep or taxi to reach the destination. The journey takes about 4-5 hours depending on traffic and weather conditions.

Once you arrive at Parvati Kund, you will be greeted by a mesmerising view of the snow-clad mountains surrounding it. The landscape is picturesque and has a distinct ethereal beauty that will captivate your heart and soul. There are several small temples and shrines around the Kund that you can visit as part of your pilgrimage.

The holy pilgrimage site of Parvati Kund is located at an elevation of around 5,338 feet above sea level. Hence, it’s advisable to come prepared for cold temperatures as well as for high altitudes. It’s also important to carry warm clothing, sturdy boots, and sunblock with you when visiting Parvati Kund as the weather can be unpredictable at times.

You also need to keep in mind that this is a religious site and visitors are expected to maintain a respectful attitude while visiting the site. Avoid loud music and consumption of alcohol or drugs as these are strictly prohibited here. Ensure you cover your head while entering the temples and keep silent so that you don’t disturb other devotees who may be meditating or praying inside the temple premises.

You can easily find accommodation near Parvati Kund as several guest houses and hotels are catering to pilgrims from all over India. Most of these places offer basic amenities along with meals for very reasonable rates. Plenty of restaurants and cafes in the area also serve delicious local cuisine, which you can enjoy after your pilgrimage to Parvati Kund.

So if you ever plan to visit this sacred shrine, now you know how to reach Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh!

