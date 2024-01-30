Kailash-Mansarovar Darshan in just 1.5 hours: 5 places to visit around holy pilgrimage site

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 places to visit around Kailash-Mansarovar.

Kailash-Mansarovar, a sacred pilgrimage site for Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains, is located in the Himalayan range in Tibet. It is believed that a visit to this holy site washes away all sins and brings inner peace and salvation. The journey to Kailash-Mansarovar is considered challenging and time-consuming, with most pilgrims taking weeks or even months to complete it. However, there is an alternate way to experience the spiritual energy of this place in just 1.5 hours. Yes, you heard it right! A chartered flight known as the Kailash–Mansarovar Darshan Flight, described as the first mountain flight to the holy Kailash Mansarovar took off from Nepalgunj with 38 Indians on board on Monday.

Mani Lamichhane, director of the Nepal Tourism Board, told PTI, "The Indian tourists can feel the divinity without doing much hard work. They don’t need to spend days to see Mt. Kailash. They will get to see it within 1.5 hours.”

However, the pilgrims going to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nepal have to travel to Kathmandu. But with this flight, they need not go to the Nepal capital. Nepalgunj is barely 200 km northeast of Lucknow in India and accessible by road too.

It is now possible to have a quick darshan of Kailash-Mansarovar and also visit some nearby places to enhance your spiritual journey. Here are the top 5 places to visit around Kailash-Mansarovar in just 1.5 hours.

Mansarovar Lake:

Mansarovar Lake is known as the heart of Kailash-Mansarovar. This divine lake is believed to have been created by Lord Brahma and is considered one of the holiest lakes in the world. The crystal clear water of Mansarovar reflects the snow-capped mountains, making it a breathtaking sight.

Yam Dwar:

Yam Dwar, also known as Tarboche or Chorten Kang Ngyi, is a prominent landmark on the way to Kailash-Mansarovar. It is considered the gateway to Mount Kailash and marks the starting point for the trek around the holy mountain. Pilgrims can offer prayers and seek blessings from Lord Shiva at the Yam Dwar before proceeding towards their next destination.

Gaurikund:

Gaurikund is another essential stop on the journey to Kailash-Mansarovar. It is a small pond located near the Yam Dwar and holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. It is believed that Goddess Parvati, the consort of Lord Shiva, used to take a bath in this pond before starting her meditation at Kailash. Pilgrims can take a dip in this holy pond and seek blessings from Goddess Parvati for a successful journey ahead.

Ashtapad:

Ashtapad, also known as Asthapada, is a high mountain peak located near Kailash-Mansarovar. It is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and holds immense spiritual significance for Hindus and Buddhists. The peak offers a panoramic view of Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake, making it a must-visit place for pilgrims. It is said that meditating at Ashtapad can help one attain enlightenment and liberation.

Nandi Parvat:

Nandi Parvat, also known as Nandi Hills, is a sacred mountain located near Mount Kailash. It is believed to be the abode of Nandi, the divine vehicle of Lord Shiva. Pilgrims can take a short hike to Nandi Parvat and offer prayers at the temple dedicated to Nandi before returning to their starting point. It is said that seeking blessings from Nandi can help overcome obstacles and bring success in life.

(With PTI Inputs)