Japan introduces 'digital nomad visa': Top 5 destinations to explore

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Japan debuts 'digital nomad visa': 5 must-visit places

Calling all remote workers and adventure seekers! Japan has opened its doors to a new wave of explorers with the launch of its highly anticipated "digital nomad visa." Starting March 2024, eligible individuals can now work remotely from the Land of the Rising Sun for six months, immersing themselves in its rich culture, vibrant cities, and breathtaking landscapes.

Eligibility and details:

Open to citizens of 49 countries with existing tax treaties and short-term visa exemptions with Japan (including the US, Australia, and Singapore).

Requires an annual income of ¥10 million (approximately $68,300) and private health insurance.

Spouses and children can accompany the visa holder.

Allows remote work from anywhere within Japan.

Visa is non-renewable and requires a six-month stay outside Japan before reapplying.

5 must-visit destinations for digital nomads in Japan:

Tokyo: The bustling metropolis offers everything from ancient temples and neon-lit districts to world-class museums and cutting-edge technology. Dive into the electrifying energy, explore hidden gems, and savour authentic ramen in the heart of Japan.

Kyoto: Immerse yourself in the cultural and spiritual heart of Japan. Wander through serene temples, stroll along picturesque gardens, and witness traditional geisha performances. Kyoto offers a unique blend of history, tranquillity, and artistic beauty.

Kanazawa: Experience the charm of a traditional Japanese city. Visit the Kenroku-en Garden, one of the most beautiful in Japan, admire the intricate gold leaf decorations of the Kanazawa Castle and sample the local cuisine. Kanazawa offers a glimpse into authentic Japanese life.

Osaka: Experience the electrifying food scene and lively energy of Japan's third-largest city. Explore bustling markets, indulge in street food, and enjoy the infectious Osaka spirit. This dynamic city offers a different perspective on Japanese culture.

Okinawa: Discover the tropical paradise of Japan. Relax on pristine beaches, snorkel in crystal-clear waters, and explore the unique Ryukyu culture. Okinawa offers a laid-back atmosphere and a chance to reconnect with nature.

ALSO READ: Baku Old City to Yanar Dag: 5 must-visit tourist attraction in Azerbaijan