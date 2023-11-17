Ind vs Aus in Ahmedabad: 7 best places to explore in 24 hours | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 7 best places to explore in Ahmedabad in 24 hours

India vs Australia: All roads are leading to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium as India will face Australia in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 19 there. The upcoming 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad promises to be a glittering affair, with numerous distinguished guests anticipated to attend the title clash between India and Australia on Sunday. If you are also planning to visit Ahmedabad to witness the World Cup 2023 final, we have compiled a list of the best places which you can explore with your loved ones after the match.

Sabarmati Ashram: Sabarmati Ashram is a serene place on the banks of the Sabarmati River. You can explore the museum and learn about India's Independence history. Kankaria Lake: Head to Kankaria Lake to take a break from monotony. The lakefront has a beautiful promenade, and you can enjoy activities like boating and balloon rides. The area around the lake is also known for its vibrant street food. Jama Masjid: Visit the Jama Masjid, an architectural marvel built in 1423. It's one of the most splendid mosques in Ahmedabad, known for its stunning design and intricate carvings. Sidi Saiyyed Mosque: Explore the Sidi Saiyyed Mosque, famous for its beautifully carved stone lattice windows (jalis). The most famous of these is the "Sidi Saiyyed Ni Jali," which features a tree motif and is even depicted on the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad's logo. Adalaj Stepwell: Travel to the Adalaj Stepwell, a unique five-storied stepwell that combines utility with intricate architecture. It's a beautiful example of Indo-Islamic architecture and a great place for photography. Akshardham Temple: Visit the Akshardham Temple, a stunning architectural marvel dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan. The temple complex includes beautifully crafted gardens, a fascinating exhibition, and the Akshardham Mandir. Law Garden: Spend your evening at Law Garden, a popular market and park. It's a good place to shop for traditional Gujarati handicrafts and clothing. The street food stalls there offer a variety of local delicacies.

India will take on Australia on November 19 after the latter beat South Africa by three wickets in the second semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Sunday's summit clash will be the rematch of the 2003 World Cup final where Australia won by 125 runs and lifted the coveted trophy for the third time.

