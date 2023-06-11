Exploring Jaipur's royal heritage: Amber Fort to Jal Mahal, discover must-see locations

Sunday, June 11, 2023
     
A visit to these must-see locations in Jaipur guarantees an amazing experience because to its architectural treasures, lively markets, and rich cultural history. 

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2023 15:18 IST
Exploring Jaipur's royal heritage
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAT SUNDRANI Exploring Jaipur's royal heritage

The vibrant capital of Rajasthan, Jaipur, is a cultural centre with a rich past and magnificent architecture. It is a city that displays regal beauty and is rich in history. Here are some must-see attractions in Jaipur that will take you to a bygone era:

Amber Fort:

A spectacular structure that displays the blending of Rajput and Mughal architecture, is situated on a hilltop. Discover the elaborate carvings, expansive courtyards, and breathtaking views of the surroundings.

 
City Palace:

Without touring the City Palace, a trip to Jaipur is not complete. This vast complex contains a number of palaces, gardens, and museums that provide a look into the lavish way of life of the former royal family.
 
Hawa Mahal:

The Hawa Mahal, also referred to as the "Palace of Winds," is a famous building with beautiful lattice windows. Admire its distinctive exterior and take in the city's panorama from the balconies' exquisite design.
 
Jaigarh Fort:

Jaigarh Fort, which is perched on a hilltop above the city, is renowned for its enormous cannon, which is regarded as the largest cannon on wheels in the entire world. Enjoy the fort's stunning vistas of the Aravalli Hills while exploring its well-preserved structures.
 
Nahargarh Fort:

Another hilltop fort offering panoramic views of Jaipur, Nahargarh Fort is known for its architectural beauty and historical significance. Visit during sunset to witness the city bathed in a golden hue.


 
Jal Mahal:

Situated in the middle of Man Sagar Lake, Jal Mahal is a picturesque palace that appears to be floating on the water. Enjoy the serene surroundings and capture stunning photographs of this architectural marvel.

Albert Hall Museum:

Discover Rajasthan's rich history and art at the Albert Hall Museum, the state's oldest museum. A wide variety of artefacts, including paintings, sculptures, and weapons, are on display at the museum.

